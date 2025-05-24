Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $532.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $509.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

