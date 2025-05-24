Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 383,787 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on BEPC. Barclays initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

