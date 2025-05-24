Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $970,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $458,461,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,111,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.39 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market cap of $400.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

