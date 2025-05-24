Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on June 30th

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Travel + Leisure has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.1%

TNL stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. The trade was a 55.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 42.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 129.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after buying an additional 233,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 97.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

