Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Up 1.8%

FVRR stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,674,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.