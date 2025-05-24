Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.1%

Churchill Downs stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.90.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,173,461.80. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Grissom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,877.13. The trade was a 34.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 59.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

