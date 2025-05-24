Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 100,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Blair Schultz bought 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

