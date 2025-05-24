Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Up 23.8% – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 178,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 73,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Atico Mining Trading Up 23.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

Further Reading

