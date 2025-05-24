Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2015 per share on Thursday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a 146.2% increase from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 0.7%

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. Wynn Macau has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYNMY shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Macau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

