Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

