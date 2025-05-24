Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Plans Dividend of $0.00

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.
