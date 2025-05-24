Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 100,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 25.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Blair Schultz bought 180,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

