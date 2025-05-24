Janover (NASDAQ:DFDV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janover (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Janover Trading Down 19.4%
DFDV opened at $34.25 on Friday. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of -7.59.
Janover Company Profile
