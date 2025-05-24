Janover (NASDAQ:DFDV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janover (NASDAQ:DFDV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Janover Trading Down 19.4%

DFDV opened at $34.25 on Friday. Janover has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of -7.59.

Janover Company Profile

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

