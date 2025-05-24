Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 100,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 246,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Up 25.0%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The firm has a market cap of C$10.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$630,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

