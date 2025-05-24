BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Price

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $714.00 to $820.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Intuit stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $734.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $616.76 and a 200-day moving average of $621.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $109,988,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $33,248,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

