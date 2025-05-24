Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DEI stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 237.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 33.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 83,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $16,798,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,203,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 46,652 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

