Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $770.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $660.00 to $770.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $735.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 8.1%

INTU opened at $720.13 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $734.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.