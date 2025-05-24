Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$3,534,158.91.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$3,254,042.89.

On Friday, March 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.89, for a total transaction of C$3,287,014.56.

On Monday, February 24th, David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.67, for a total transaction of C$3,444,896.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$176.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$164.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.39. The stock has a market cap of C$249.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$140.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.45.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.33.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

