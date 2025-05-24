MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Susan Ocampo Sells 104,449 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 104,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $12,949,587.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,118,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,626,631.58. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Ocampo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Susan Ocampo sold 4,694 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $579,709.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $37,074,000.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Susan Ocampo sold 2 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $231.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.23. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $152.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Northland Securities upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after acquiring an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.