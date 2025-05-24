Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.33.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $720.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $734.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616.76 and its 200 day moving average is $621.21. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

