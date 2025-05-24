McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CFO Britt J. Vitalone Sells 6,336 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $715.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $464.42 and a 1-year high of $731.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MCK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,361,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,235,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in McKesson by 4,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 427,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,840,000 after purchasing an additional 418,524 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.