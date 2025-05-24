Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Price

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 target price on Canada Goose and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $11.80 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 4,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Canada Goose by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

