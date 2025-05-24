Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,649 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,649 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.7%

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $2.23 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

