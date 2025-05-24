WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Price Performance

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.