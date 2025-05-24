WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period.
Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Price Performance
Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $45.31.
About Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF
The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.
