Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Xylem were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $124.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

