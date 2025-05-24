42,447 Shares in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,410,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,084,000 after purchasing an additional 956,177 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 8,332,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,327,000 after buying an additional 787,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,693,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,008,000 after buying an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NCR Voyix

In related news, Director Laura Sen purchased 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,321.12. The trade was a 76.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Read Our Latest Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.