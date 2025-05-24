Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $358,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $2,054,000. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Argus set a $375.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.35.

PWR opened at $335.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.31 and a 200 day moving average of $302.86. The company has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

