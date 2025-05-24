WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,698,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 311.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 551,488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $66.57 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $45.35 and a 12 month high of $68.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

