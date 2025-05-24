WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

IHAK stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.