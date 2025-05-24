WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 722 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5,863.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance
IHAK stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $965.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01.
iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
