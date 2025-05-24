Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

