WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 451 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maplebear by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of CART stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. The trade was a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

