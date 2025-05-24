WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 233,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.66. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other news, COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,492.50. The trade was a 28.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,278 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

