Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stake Decreased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,625 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

