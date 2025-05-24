Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $992,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

