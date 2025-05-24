Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 41.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Bank of America started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price target on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

