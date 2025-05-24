W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Lessened by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

