Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.79.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Cloudflare stock opened at $158.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.20 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $7,597,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,961,421.52. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at $35,229,840. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,297 shares of company stock valued at $73,906,935. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 538.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

