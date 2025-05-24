Woodline Partners LP Grows Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.15% of RingCentral worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RingCentral by 414.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,241 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $20,792,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,663,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,327,000 after purchasing an additional 591,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,009,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 527,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,630,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $3,528,873.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,740 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. The trade was a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,479. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

