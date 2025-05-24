Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 30,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.