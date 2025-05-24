Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Gates Industrial worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.