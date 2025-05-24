Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $149.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.52 and its 200-day moving average is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.95 and a twelve month high of $158.55.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

