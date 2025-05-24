Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). In a filing disclosed on May 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cardinal Health stock on May 14th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 5/14/2025.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $152.73 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $156.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.