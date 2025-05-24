Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases 6,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

