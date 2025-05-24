General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $31,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. This represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $274.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.45. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

