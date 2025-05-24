Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.70.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,928,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth approximately $684,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,347,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,077,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,006,000 after acquiring an additional 87,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,040,000 after purchasing an additional 399,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.