Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.70.
ITCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $131.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.
