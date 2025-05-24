Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.72 and a 1 year high of $142.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

