Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $25.67 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 85,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.13.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $376.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

