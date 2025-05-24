PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,985 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $26,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Melius upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,486.70. The trade was a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.24 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.52.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

