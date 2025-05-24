Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $28.03 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Kimco Realty worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Raymond James cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

