Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target at $68.87

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.80. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,339,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 56,676 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

