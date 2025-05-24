Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $46.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 225,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 86.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 999,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Methanex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 22,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Methanex has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $857.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

